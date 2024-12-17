Global site navigation

“He Waited for the Right Song”: Mystery Couple Gets Engaged at Chris Brown’s Concert
“He Waited for the Right Song”: Mystery Couple Gets Engaged at Chris Brown’s Concert

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A heartwarming proposal moment captured at Chris Brown's FNB Stadium concert has South Africa searching for the mystery couple
  • The proposal was perfectly aligned with Chris Brown performing his romantic hit With You, making the moment extra special
  • Social media users were touched by the well-timed gesture, with the video gaining attention from Chris Brown himself

A man posts a video of a mystery couple getting engaged at a Chris Brown concert that goes viral.
A man posts a video of a mystery couple getting engaged at a Chris Brown concert at the FNB stadium that goes viral. Images: @chrisbrownofficial and @azariakhoza Source: Instagram
TikTok user @azariakhoza shared a touching video capturing another concert-goer's perfectly timed proposal, with the caption:

"A young couple got engaged at Chris Brown’s concert last night. Tag them if you know them."

The romantic gesture happened as Chris Brown performed his hit song With You at the packed FNB Stadium in Soweto, with the crowd cheering when they noticed the special moment unfolding.

See the video below.

Love in the air at Breezy's show

Chris Brown's South African tour stop at FNB Stadium became more than just a concert, as several fans chose the romantic atmosphere to pop the question.

Despite some controversy surrounding his visit, the 94,000-capacity venue became a backdrop for multiple love stories, including one where a woman proposed to her boyfriend.

Social media celebrates love

The sweet moment had TikTok users gushing:

@Liberator Agreement1961 spotted:

"Chris Brown reposted!"

@Mayzee gushed:

"Imagine proposing with breezy singing this song... Boy, well planned 👌"

@Daisy shared:

"Broke people and single people won't ever forget this year!!!! 2024? Soze nange party ka Mandela😫"

@janeyy_m3 noticed:

"He waited for the right song."

@snowflake commented:

"OMG! Guys, that's so beautiful 🥰🥰 and is it me or does that look like Tefelo👀"

@lollienkie swooned:

"Some women are lucky xem, congratulations baby girl ❤️❤️❤️"

@enhle_Modiroa shared what they noticed:

"Most people got engaged last night, I saw another video with a different couple!"

@Azaria Khoza replied:

"Yes, I saw a girl proposing to a guy😂😂😂"

