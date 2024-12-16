Chris Brown Ignores SA Celebrities Fangirling Over Him on Social Media, Fans Share Funny Comments
- Chris Brown thrilled South African fans with back-to-back sold-out concerts at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, sharing gratitude for their support on social media
- SA celebrities, including Buhle Samuels and Cassper Nyovest, praised him in the comments, but fans noticed he ignored their remarks
- Social media users mocked local celebs for acting like "groupies," highlighting their unsuccessful attempts to gain the US singer's attention
Chris Brown is in South Africa, and many fans, including local celebrities, have been going up and down his timeline with praise for him. Fans couldn't help but notice how the US singer snubbed the celebs.
South Africans can't believe that the one and only Chris Brown performed in the country. The singer made history with his back-to-back sold-out concerts at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Chris Brown has been showing Mzansi some love for their support. The singer shared a few posts thanking South Africans for showing up for him. Breezy's stans flocked to his timeline with heartfelt comments. SA celebs, including Buhle Samuels, Cassper Nyovest and Omuhle Gela, also hopped into the comments section with praise.
A user with the handle @TamarSussex noticed how Chris Brown has been ignoring South African celebrities in his comments section. The post read:
"'Christopher Maurice Brown' Continue ignoring them like they ignore us."
Fans mock SA celebs for fangirling over Chris Brown
Social media users did not hold back with their comments. Many made fun of the celebs trying to get the US singer's attention, but he gave them the cold shoulder. DJ Zinhle also made headlines when she shared excitement over CB coming to Mzansi.
@Joyfield16 said:
"That was also my reaction when I went through the comments and saw SA "celebrities " being all groupie & stuff 🤣🤣🤣"
@TamarSussex commented:
"Heyi they are everywhere but Maurice Brown is on mute 😹😹🤭"
@MokgadiMokgotho wrote:
"Buhle is trying so hard I bet she even wanted to be part of the stokko but was not selected, shame😂😂😂"
Chris Brown’s aerial act at FNB Stadium concert compared to Makhadzi’s attempt in video, SA cracks jokes
@amowill_ added:
"They want a shot at that international fame😂"
Davido shares stage with Chris Brown at FNB Stadium
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans have been raving about Chris Brown's tour and electrifying performances at the FNB Stadium in Soweto this past weekend.
Nigerian singer Davido recently shared a stage with Breezy during his concert in Johannesburg; the two stars performed their hit song Sensational, which many eventgoers loved.
