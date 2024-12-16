Chris Brown received celebrity treatment in South Africa, with local slay queens allegedly booked to entertain him during his stay for concerts in Johannesburg

A video shared on social media shows the women enjoying themselves, sparking social media reactions and debate

Comments criticised the practice of organising girls for celebrities, with some expressing concern over its implications and cultural impact

Chris Brown received the international star treatment he deserved during his visit to South Africa. The star who landed in Mzansi last week for his concerts allegedly had girls on standby to entertain him.

SA has shared thoughts on videos of girls allegedly chilling with Chris Brown. Image: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to girls hanging out with Chris Brown

A group of South African girls were allegedly booked to chill with US star Chris Brown and his team during his stay in the country. The singer had two back-to-back concerts scheduled in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Videos shared on X by @sanelenkosixx show a few slay queens who were allegedly organised to keep him company having a blast.

Watch the videos below:

Social media users had a lot to say about the girls allegedly hired to chill with Chris Brown. Especially because the video comes after Eva Modika and Inno Morolong's controversial call for young and beautiful SA girls who wanted to attend Breezy's concert to contact them.

@Compaqllow said:

"I like that the promoters chose most coloured girlies 😍"

@malusimudau_ commented:

"Imagine seeing your girlfriend as one of istoko🤔"

@Abednego082 wrote:

"They gonna come back with Herpes and distribute it."

@SLephera9174 asked:

"So does he sleep with them or...what's happening??🤷‍♀️ Somebody pls teach me what are these gals there for?"

@iAfricaYethu commented:

"How I wish this culture of organising girls could stop…it’s the one that brings about allegations and accusations."

@Motso1111 added:

"They could've done better 😭😭😭 all these girls are 6s on a south ahh level."

