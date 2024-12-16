Just over a year since their collaboration took off, Chris Brown officially met the Naledi Aphiwe

The schoolgirl recently attended one of Breezy's concerts in South Africa, and couldn't contain her excitement while taking photos with the singer

Mzansi is excited and happy for Naledi, with others saying their meeting would do wonders for her career

Naledi Aphiwe met Chris Brown at one of his shows in South Africa. Images: Instagram/ naledi_aphiwe_, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: UGC

The long-awaited Chris Brown and Naledi Aphiwe meeting finally happened, and Mzansi got to be part of it.

Chris Brown meets Naledi Aphiwe

During one of the biggest weekends in local entertainment, Naledi Aphiwe met the man who unequivocally changed her life - Chris Brown.

The pair collaborated after Breezy sampled one of the songs Naledi sang in a viral video, which not only catapulted her to stardom but also helped her get back on her feet with the royalties she received.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite not getting an opportunity to open the stage for the Wall to Wall singer, Naledi did get a chance to finally meet Breezy backstage at one of his shows.

Twitter (X) user Ntuthuko_Teq shared a video of Breezy towering over Naledi while taking pictures, later wishing her a happy birthday and igniting excitement in the schoolgirl who shared the pictures on Instagram:

"He just said he appreciates me. Thank you so much, Breezy, for everything, I appreciate you too. I had the best birthday ever."

Mzansi reacts to Chris Brown meeting Naledi Aphiwe

Netizens are happy for Naledi and congratulated her:

MukwevhoNtsieni said:

"This is beautiful to watch, what a blessing for Naledi."

RozaayLove wrote:

"Aww, that was so sweet. Sis almost passed out."

PelisaS posted:

"I don't think Chris Brown will ever fully comprehend how much he changed Naledi's life for the better. What an icon! Happy for Naledi."

AfricanBlackAsa added:

"A dream come true for Naledi."

k_khikhi was proud:

"Oh, nkosyam, so proud of you, ke nono."

Mbulaleni11 claimed:

"Just like that, she’s now worth $1m."

Chris Brown compared to Makhadzi

In more Chris Brown updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's aerial performance during one of his shows.

One netizen compared Breezy's stunt to that of Makhadzi, who had previously attempted a similar act for one of her performances, but peeps weren't hearing it:

Collen_KM said:

"Comparing Chris Brown with Makhadzi is like comparing me and Sizwe Dhlomo; we are on different levels!"

Source: Briefly News