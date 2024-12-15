Chris Brown has many South Africans raving after the first day of his two-day concert in Johannesburg

The US singer took over the FNB stadium, and his showstopper was worth the hype about his performance

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula sparked comparisons between Chris Brown and Makhadzi, who had attempted a similar stunt on stage

Chris Brown fans are over the moon about the show he delivered. The R&B star brought all the heat as he made sure fans got their money's worth.

Some netizens compared Chris Brown's FNB Stadium showstopper in the air to a similar stunt by Makhadzi. Image: Kayla DeLaura / Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media was ablaze with people sharing their experiences of the Breezy concert. Most were in awe after his final performance when he took to the skies. Makhadzi's old performance, similar to Chris Brown's, later resurfaced on social media.

Chris Brown and Makhadzi's performances compared

In a post by Musa Khawula, there was a video of Chris Brown floating over FNB Stadium while attached to cables. The clip was alongside one of Makhadzi's, where she was attached to cables and suspended in the air. Watch the videos:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What you need to know about Chris Brown and Makhadzi's shows

Chris Brown's announcement that he was coming to South Africa was well-received by local fans.

When the tickets for Chris Brown's two-day concert were announced, people scrambled to buy, and there were reports they were sold out within hours.

Makhadzi lamented that her own upcoming One Man Show did not sell at the rate that Chris Brown's did.

Minister of Arts and Culture Gayton Mackenzie pledged to give away tickets for both Chris Brown and Makhadzi's concerts.

SA discusses Chris Brown and Makhadzi's aerial acts

Some online users joked about the stark difference between the two musicians' stunts in the air. Others thought it was unfair to compare Makhadzi to Chris Brown.

@AHT_YssY said:

"😂 It's giving low budget, but we understand."

@cynthancube wrote:

"Why are you comparing the two?"

@Collen_KM commented:

"Comparing Chris Brown with Makhadzi is like comparing me and Sizwe Dhlomo, we are in different levels!"

@SAHIPHO42727612 was split:

"Akere Science vs Witchcraft. Nonetheless, Please respect our queen, my dear."

@Melo_Malebo slammed Makhadzi:

"And yet Makhadzi had the nerve to complain when Chris’ tickets sold out before hers."

@Sihle_E_Nkosi joked:

"The longer you watch the Makhadzi video, the more awkward it gets."

@RaymondSathekge added:

"They just did Makhadzi dirty 😭"

Naledi Aphiwe to get Chris Brown treat

Briefly News previously reported that up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe is reportedly going to get closer to internationally acclaimed US singer Chris Brown following his arrival in SA.

Naledi Aphiwe is living every South African girl's dream. The talented singer, who rose to fame after collaborating with and gaining recognition from Chris Brown, may get an exciting opportunity.

Social media users are over the moon for the young singer. Many said she should play her cards wisely.

Source: Briefly News