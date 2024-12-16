DJ Maphorisa Reacts After Performing at Chris Brown Concert, Reactions Mixed: “You Are Greedy”
- DJ Maphorisa was overjoyed after performing at the long-awaited Chris Brown concert
- The DJ/ producer showed off a video from his set and had fans geeking over his amazing performance
- Meanwhile, some netizens continued to throw shade at Madumoney and his alleged gatekeeping tendencies
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
DJ Maphorisa couldn't hide his excitement after hitting the stage at Chris Brown's concert.
DJ Maphorisa performs at Chris Brown concert
The long-awaited Chris Brown concert not only united thousands of the singer's most loyal fans but also brought together some of South Africa's biggest musicians.
DJ Maphorisa hit the stage as a surprise act and had the FNB Stadium shaking when he performed the remix to Izolo, and he couldn't contain his gratitude after the Major League DJz brought him out.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Madumoney shared a video from his performance, saying the experience truly humbled him:
"Modimo o phala baloi, ke humbled (God is greater than all evil, I'm humbled."
Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Maphorisa's video
Fans cheered on and praised Porry on his amazing set:
koketso__tso said:
"When you're good, you're good!"
lanniebillion wrote:
"Chris Brown was found shacking."
leonardo_da_silva_wordwide posted:
"Mara let's give Madumane his flowers."
933master was impressed:
"The performance! I wish Mpura could see this."
Meanwhile, others threw shade at DJ Maphorisa over the gatekeeping allegations:
BrunoDaKingKong joked:
"Who knows, maybe Breezy wanted Something Soweto and you being you."
aj_millz trolled:
"One day, we'll wake to you claiming you made Chris Brown who he is today."
siphoJay1 said:
"As long as you know that those people came there to see Chris Brown."
mamtungwa_ claimed:
"We all know you forced your way to this performance; you are greedy!"
Naledi Aphiwe meets Chris Brown
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Naledi Aphiwe finally meeting Chris Brown after they collaborated on his 11:11 album.
The young singer shared photos from their meeting and what Chris said to her that made her birthday extra special.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za