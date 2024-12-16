DJ Maphorisa was overjoyed after performing at the long-awaited Chris Brown concert

The DJ/ producer showed off a video from his set and had fans geeking over his amazing performance

Meanwhile, some netizens continued to throw shade at Madumoney and his alleged gatekeeping tendencies

DJ Maphorisa says performing at the Chris Brown concert was humbling. Images: Instagram/ djmaphorisa, Prince Williams/WireImage

DJ Maphorisa couldn't hide his excitement after hitting the stage at Chris Brown's concert.

DJ Maphorisa performs at Chris Brown concert

The long-awaited Chris Brown concert not only united thousands of the singer's most loyal fans but also brought together some of South Africa's biggest musicians.

DJ Maphorisa hit the stage as a surprise act and had the FNB Stadium shaking when he performed the remix to Izolo, and he couldn't contain his gratitude after the Major League DJz brought him out.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Madumoney shared a video from his performance, saying the experience truly humbled him:

"Modimo o phala baloi, ke humbled (God is greater than all evil, I'm humbled."

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Maphorisa's video

Fans cheered on and praised Porry on his amazing set:

koketso__tso said:

"When you're good, you're good!"

lanniebillion wrote:

"Chris Brown was found shacking."

leonardo_da_silva_wordwide posted:

"Mara let's give Madumane his flowers."

933master was impressed:

"The performance! I wish Mpura could see this."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at DJ Maphorisa over the gatekeeping allegations:

BrunoDaKingKong joked:

"Who knows, maybe Breezy wanted Something Soweto and you being you."

aj_millz trolled:

"One day, we'll wake to you claiming you made Chris Brown who he is today."

siphoJay1 said:

"As long as you know that those people came there to see Chris Brown."

mamtungwa_ claimed:

"We all know you forced your way to this performance; you are greedy!"

