Preparations for Chris Brown's highly anticipated concerts this weekend are still underway. Social media has been buzzing with excitement from fans who can't wait to see Breezy in action.

The Major League DJz are ready for Chris Brown's concerts. Image: Darren Gerrish and Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Source: Getty Images

Major League DJz prepare for Chris Brown's concerts

Major League DJz are getting ready to set the stage on fire at Chris Brown's show. The internationally acclaimed Amapiano stars are excited about the concerts. The With You singer has been trending online after landing in SA ahead of the shows.

Taking to their X page, the duo shared a sneak peek of the show's preparations. The video shows the Major League DJz discussing some details with the team. They also assured fans that it is going to be lit this Saturday. The post's caption read:

"Saturday Si On….. Breezy 🤘🏾"

SA can't wait for Chris Brown's concert

Social media users can't wait for Breezy's show. Many said the Major League DJz deserve sharing the stage with Chris Brown. In addition to the stars, Naledi Aphiwe will also open for the American singer.

@vavavoom6 said:

"The big Boyz are there."

@vusi_mygy commented:

"Congrats 👏 you deserve sharing the stage with Breezy 👏."

@RangiWbc wrote:

"Where is Chris Brown? He should have been there with you guys."

@BongieBongiwe03 said:

"Who is that 3rd guy you guys are always with ? Tjo 🧎‍♀️ does he have Instagram?"

Chris Brown's pre-concert rehearsal goes viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans got excited after seeing Chris Brown rehearsing for his much-awaited show.

A video of the singer and his crew practising some of their dance moves went viral on social media. Fans can't wait to attend the sold-out concerts on 14 and 15 December at the FNB Stadium.

