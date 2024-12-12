Naledi Aphiwe will reportedly be sharing the stage with Chris Brown at his anticipated concert

The singer has officially landed in South Africa, and peeps can't wait to sing and dance at his now-sold-out shows

South Africans showed love to Naledi and congratulated her on her big moves

Naledi Aphiwe is reportedly the opening act at Chris Brown's concert. Images: naledi_aphiwe_, chrisbrownofficial

Haibo, Naledi Aphiwe is doing the most and will apparently be one of the acts at Chris Brown's concert!

Will Naledi Aphiwe perform at Chris Brown's concert?

The day is almost here as South Africans eagerly wait to ring in the festive season with Chris Brown.

Despite countless attempts to stop his concert, Breezy is ready to rock with his supporters, and rumour has it, he's bringing a special guest.

Naledi Aphiwe rose to fame after Chris sampled her song for one of the tracks in his 11:11 album, instantly catapulting her to stardom.

Not only did Breezy pay Naledi handsomely for her work, but according to Twitter (X) user nigjashow, he apparently booked her to open for him at his concert:

"Chris Brown just paid their sister $30k to perform at his concert in South Africa this December. Naledi Aphiwe will be opening the stage for Chris Brown."

Mzansi reacts to Naledi Aphiwe rumours

Netizens congratulated Naledi and blessed her flourishing career:

SLASHY20 was impressed:

"She's having a nice December, oh my God!"

uthabani_sobe showed love to Naledi:

"Wow, I'm so happy for Naledi."

bhutmalumzwrote joked:

"If I were this kid, after this Saturday, nobody would tell me anything. My peers would have to worship the ground I've stepped on."

ManassehEp86324 blessed Naledi:

"Oh, Naledi, my sister; may God be with you."

@beautif24194041 congratulated Naledi Aphiwe:

'Congratulations, Naledi.'

Ezyflo was stunned:

"Wow! Getting that much money to just sing less than five songs? Naledi Aphiwe is the richest youngster. Big ups to her!"

Chris Brown lands in South Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chris Brown's arrival in South Africa ahead of his concert.

Fans are ecstatic and expressed their eagerness to see Breezy live:

Mqammy_Enhle said:

"Oh, Breezy baby, welcome to Mzansi! I can’t wait for Saturday!

