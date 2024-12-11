Chris Brown Arrives in South Africa Ahead of His Johannesburg Concerts This Weekend, Fans Ecstatic
- Chris Brown has arrived in South Africa ahead of his highly anticipated concerts at FNB Stadium on 14 and 15 December
- Fans are excited about the international star’s arrival, with social media buzzing with comments about his talent and performances
- Many South Africans expressed their eagerness to see Chris Brown live, with some humorously advising concertgoers to ensure their phones are insured
American singer Chris Brown landed at the OR Tambo International Airport today ahead of his highly anticipated concerts at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 14 December, and Sunday, 15 December.
Chris Brown touches down in Mzansi
The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. Internationally acclaimed singer Chris Brown is now in South Ah for his two concerts.
Pictures of the Under The Influence singer touching down in South Africa were shared by @BigConcerts on social media. In true celebrity style, Chris covered his face with a cap and black hoodie.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Take a look at the photos below:
Mzansi celebrates Chris Brown's arrival
Social media users are buzzing with excitement following Chris' arrival. Many said they can't wait to see the star do what he does best.
@Monare99 said:
"People’s wives baya ezilaleni from tomorrow bazobuya monday or Tuesday."
@vusi_mygy commented:
"🔥🔥🔥This guy can sing & dance at the same time 🔥🔥🔥"
@DjMenziM added:
"I like to advice those who will be attending his concert to make sure that your phone is insured...."
@Mqammy_Enhle wrote:
"Oh Breezy baby welcome to Mzansi can’t wait for Saturday 🥂🥂🥳"
@leratodezzy said:
"Saw him earlier. He blends in with the rest of us like he ain’t from the USA."
Chris Brown trolls Women For Change Group
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown has responded to Women For Change SA amid their intensive protests to stop the American singer from coming to South Africa in December. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the star's response.
Hebanna! Chris Breezy had a few minutes to respond to the popular Women For Change SA group. The non-profit organisation has been fighting tirelessly to stop the award-winning singer and dancer from coming to Mzansi because of his GBV history.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.