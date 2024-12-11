Chris Brown has arrived in South Africa ahead of his highly anticipated concerts at FNB Stadium on 14 and 15 December

Fans are excited about the international star’s arrival, with social media buzzing with comments about his talent and performances

Many South Africans expressed their eagerness to see Chris Brown live, with some humorously advising concertgoers to ensure their phones are insured

American singer Chris Brown landed at the OR Tambo International Airport today ahead of his highly anticipated concerts at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 14 December, and Sunday, 15 December.

Chris Brown has arrived in SA ahead of his concerts. Image: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown touches down in Mzansi

The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. Internationally acclaimed singer Chris Brown is now in South Ah for his two concerts.

Pictures of the Under The Influence singer touching down in South Africa were shared by @BigConcerts on social media. In true celebrity style, Chris covered his face with a cap and black hoodie.

Take a look at the photos below:

Mzansi celebrates Chris Brown's arrival

Social media users are buzzing with excitement following Chris' arrival. Many said they can't wait to see the star do what he does best.

@Monare99 said:

"People’s wives baya ezilaleni from tomorrow bazobuya monday or Tuesday."

@vusi_mygy commented:

"🔥🔥🔥This guy can sing & dance at the same time 🔥🔥🔥"

@DjMenziM added:

"I like to advice those who will be attending his concert to make sure that your phone is insured...."

@Mqammy_Enhle wrote:

"Oh Breezy baby welcome to Mzansi can’t wait for Saturday 🥂🥂🥳"

@leratodezzy said:

"Saw him earlier. He blends in with the rest of us like he ain’t from the USA."

Chris Brown trolls Women For Change Group

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown has responded to Women For Change SA amid their intensive protests to stop the American singer from coming to South Africa in December. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the star's response.

Hebanna! Chris Breezy had a few minutes to respond to the popular Women For Change SA group. The non-profit organisation has been fighting tirelessly to stop the award-winning singer and dancer from coming to Mzansi because of his GBV history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News