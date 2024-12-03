Tyla's SA concert tour kicks off this December, with performances at Cape Town's Grand Arena on 5 December and Pretoria's SunBet Arena on 7 December

The star-studded lineup includes Daliwonga, Kelvin Momo, Optimist, Ez Maestro, and Filah Lah Lah, promising electrifying performances

Tickets praised for affordability, have been on sale since 10 October, priced between R500 and R950

Internationally acclaimed Mzansi star Tyla has finally revealed the star-studded line-up for her much-awaited South African concert. The star's fans, known as Tygas, will get to experience some of the best musicians the country has to offer.

Tyla’s South African tour dates and lineup have been announced. Image: Marc Piasecki/WireImage and Taylor Hill/WireImage

Tyla's SA tour dates announced

Mark your calendars, Mzansi, because our very own Tyla will be performing this December. The star, who has performed worldwide, will shut it down with a performance in her home country.

According to TimesLIVE, the Water singer's tour kicks off at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 5 December and at the SunBet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria, on 7 December.

Who will be performing at Tyla's shows?

As expected, some of the best musicians will perform at the concerts. Concertgoers can look forward to electrifying performances from stars like Daliwonga, Kelvin Momo, Optimist, Ez Maestro, and Filah Lah Lah.

The Grammy winner's fans, known as the Tygas, have been looking forward to more details about their favourite's concerts. Tyla was previously praised for the reasonable ticket prices to her concerts. The tickets, which have been on sale since 10 October, range between R500 and R950.

Tyla gives Chris Brown his flowers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grammy-winning South African star Tyla recently gushed about Chris Brown ahead of his much-awaited South African shows. The US singer has been making headlines and hogging headlines in SA following his concert announcement.

Internationally acclaimed SA star Tyla has opened up about working alongside Chris Brown. The Truth or Dare singer gave Breezy his flowers for being a talented, hard worker. Speaking in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @teniolaSteph, Tyla explained how Chris Brown would go the extra mile to help her in her craft.

