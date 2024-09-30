Award-winning singer Tyla announced that she will be performing in South Africa in 2024

The Water hitmaker took to X (Twitter) to announce that she is coming home, and her fans are buzzing

The singer had been performing in a few cities around the world, and it has been a while since she performed in SA

Tyla has announced her homecoming! The Water hitmaker will be paying her South African fans a visit and peeps can't keep calm.

When will Tyla return to Mzansi

Grammy award-winning star Tyla announced her return date to South Africa. An excited Tyla took to X (Twitter) to announce that she will be performing in South Africa this year.

The popular new IT girl has been visiting a few countries and giving out fire performances. It has been a while since she performed in Mzansi, so the hype is understandable.

"Coming home🇿🇦🐅," she wrote and shared a poster.

Mzansi is excited for Tyla's homecoming

Netizens are buzzing after Tyla announced that she would be returning to Mzansi.

@MofokengXis said:

"Most beautiful person in SA, body and soul."

iamSlu "joked:

"Tyla, why now we still need to save for Chris Brown 😫."

@YayaRSA shared:

"Yesss my lady 💝🥂"

@TylaClub exclaimed:

"SOUTH AFRICAN TYGERS WE ARE SO UP!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🐅🐅🐅"

@Zickiie_S replied:

"Sicela discount ke kuma ticket because we are family 🥰👍🏽"

@XUFFLER responded:

"Chidimma and her friends will buy tickets on behalf of South Africans 👍🏿 siyabonga!"

@naturearoundy0u stated:

"Apologise first, or else we use all our money on the Chris Brown concert 🤧"

@StHonorable mentioned:

"Unbelievable, Jollifinas have been saying you're one of them, and you didn't utter a single word."

@flossysvmi said:

"You’re gonna kill it baby 😘😘😘"

@Daddy_Tweens asked:

"Are you still holding on to that Afrobeat award? Kindly drop one Afrobeat song to make the relevance of the award in your possession."

Tyla leads SAMA nominees

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMA).

Tyla leads the pack with five nominations, including Album of the Year. She has been making headlines globally for her continued success in the music industry and has been collecting numerous awards.

