The nominees for the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMA) have been announced

Tyla is among those nominated, and she leads the pack with five nominations, including Album of the Year

She has been making headlines globally for her continued success in the music industry and the awards she receives

Tyla is still in a league of her own, as she has bagged several nominations at the upcoming South African Music Awards (SAMA).

Tyla has bagged 5 SAMA 30 nominations.

Source: Getty Images

How many nominations has Tyla bagged at SAMAs

The prestigious award ceremony recognises the best in South African music for the year that was. Now in its 30th edition, the SAMAs have released the nominees for the ceremony, which will commence on 2 November 2024.

Tyla leads the pack of nominees for the 2024 SAMAs. Her smash hit Water trusted her into the world of superstardom.

She currently has five nominations for Album of the Year sponsored by Sampra for her debut album Tyla, the Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year presented by Santam, Best Pop Album for Tyla, and Best Collaboration for Water featuring US rapper Travis Scott.

Who is tailing behind Tyla

Just behind Tyla is Amapiano heavyweight Kabza De Small, who has three nominations. He is contesting with Tyla for Album of the Year and the Motsweding FM Best Amapiano Album for his groundbreaking album Isimo and the Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year with Mthunzi for their album Isimo.

Other nominees for Male Artist of the Year include Kelvin Momo, Daliwonga, De Mthuba and Priddy Ugly.

Female Artists of the Year include Brenda Mtambo, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Lordkez and Xolly Mncwango.

