Makhadzi accepted her two Basadi In Music Awards 2024, and she gave a moving speech

The singer said she manifested her awards with her hit song Number 1, saying she is putting herself first

Her speech was hilarious as she laughed off her broken English as the crowd cheered for her

South African singer Makhadzi gave an emotional and heartwarming speech as she accepted her two Basadi In Music Awards 2024.

Makhadzi said she manifested her awards during her acceptance speech at the Basadi In Music Awards. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi wins 2 BIMAs

Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi was one of the major winners at the Basadi In Music Awards 2024 (BIMA.) While accepting her award, the Ghanama hitmaker gave a moving speech.

In her speech, the singer said she manifested her awards in her hit song Number 1, featuring Iyanya and Prince Benza. She stated that Afrobeat musicians always put their music first, but she is changing the narrative by putting herself first.

Makhadzi's broken English steals spotlight

Her speech was rather laughable because she struggled with broken English. She acknowledged it and laughed it off. The crowd cheered for the singer and encouraged her despite her difficulty putting words together.

Despite that, Makhadzi dedicated her awards to her fans, Khadzinators.

"Congratulations khadzinators, won two awards at the @basadiinmusicawards_sa. Thank you so much for your love. God added more blessings. But my English speech always disappoints me, what’s this now, hay this girl! Please say sorry by buying my ticket for my show online. Click the link on my bio. I love you."

Fans say Makhadzi does not owe them perfect English

Reacting to her post, fans assured Makhadzi that she is doing just fine despite her broken English.

masinga_r said:

"You don’t owe us English, we owe you respect."

ladydu_sa gushed:

"I'm proud of you, my darling. English is not who we are!!! You carry yourself so well. I love you to the moon and back."

madibanamokgadi added:

"Don't worry about English; your language matters too. We have 11 official languages. Congratulations."

legodikhomotso83 added:

"If English is not your mother tongue, please don't judge others. Your Beautiful work will do the talking for you, Makhadzi. You are Wonderful and talented. Congratulations."

