Naledi Aphiwe recently bagged three nominations at the upcoming Basadi in Music Awards

The award-winning singer was excited to share the news with her supporters, asking them to vote for her

Mzansi showed love to Naledi on the nominations and is rooting for her to win big

Naledi Aphiwe is on a winning streak and after bagging multiple nominations at the upcoming Basadi in Music Awards, fans are convinced she's destined for greatness.

Naledi Aphiwe bags Basadi in Music Awards nods

Coming from the successful release of her latest single, Ngiyabonga, it's clear that nothing can stand in Naledi Aphiwe's way.

After scooping a win at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards, the singer was recognised at the anticipated Basadi in Music Awards with not one but three nominations.

Since her entry into the industry, the singer has become a household name, and her music continues to capture hearts all around the country. However, she told Briefly News that not much has changed.

Speaking to the publication, Naledi says since becoming famous, it's mostly business as usual:

"At school, no one treats me differently. But in public spaces, like malls, I get a lot of attention and compliments."

Taking to her Instagram page, Naledi shared the announcement after being nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and Pop Artist of the Year:

Mzansi shows love to Naledi Aphiwe

Fans are raving over Naledi's multiple nominations, and hope that she walks away with a win:

__ThapeloM said:

"She was born for this."

South African singer, Nomfundo Moh, congratulated Naledi:

"Congratulations, baby!"

mandyy_caluza showed love to Naledi:

"My baby, I'm so proud of you!"

maison.pwz wrote:

"I hope you win."

da_damniest posted:

"No ways! 3x nominee? Hard work, support and God, nothing can defeat that!"

lil_khanyisa01 assured Naledi:

"We'll do just that, congratulations!"

