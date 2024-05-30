Unathi Nkayi has been announced as the host for the upcoming Basadi in Music Awards

This will be the singer's second hosting gig for the prestigious ceremony, and the organisers couldn't wait to welcome her back

Mzansi showed love to Unathi, and couldn't wait to watch her dazzle the stage with her impeccable hosting skills

Unathi Nkayi will return to host the upcoming Basadi in Music Awards. Images: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi is set to return as host of the Basadi in Music Awards for the second time in a row. The former Idols SA judge said she felt honoured to receive the call-back and promised an unforgettable night.

Unathi Nkayi returns to host Basadi in Music Awards

With just two months till the long-awaited Basadi in Music Awards, the organisers revealed that the talented Unathi Nkayi would reserve her hosting duties.

Having first hit the BIMA stage in 2023, the Nguwe hitmaker commanded the crowd and helped celebrate South African music trailblazers. So it was only fitting that she make a comeback.

Taking to their Instagram page, BIMA shared Unathi's reaction to the call-back:

"Being a part of the Basadi in Music Awards last year was truly special, and to be invited back fills me with an even deeper sense of joy.

"It's a chance to celebrate the journeys of these incredible artists who inspire me. It will be a night filled with the magic of music and the power of sisterhood."

Mzansi reacts to Unathi Nkayi's hosting gig

Fans can't wait to see Unathi dazzle the Basadi in Music Awards again:

zandiwardle praised Unathi:

"She was lovely last year. Very cultured, well-spoken, and entertaining."

letshegomotlogeloa wrote:

"Great host! Absolutely amazing, she's one phenomenal woman."

karaboseleka showed love to Unathi:

"I saw you on that stage, and I was completely blown away. You dazzled, Unsta!"

hlonistar2 cheered:

"Halala!"

QuincyMaridili was thrilled:

"Hey, besties!"

