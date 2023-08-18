Media personality Unathi Nkayi hosted the second annual Basadi in Music Awards this year at the Joburg Theatre

Unathi shared a post about the emotional rollercoaster of being the Basadi in Music Awards host

Netizens, however, say that she served and gave it her all and looked stunning on stage

Media personality Unathi Nkayi unveiled her heartfelt journey as the host of this year's Basadi in Music Awards. Image: @unathi.co

Days have passed since the highly anticipated second annual Basadi in Music Awards concluded. The event was filled with impactful and emotional moments that resonated throughout and after the awards ceremony. One particularly poignant moment featured media personality Unathi Nkayi, adding depth to the event's emotional moments.

Radio and media personality pens emotional post

Unathi Nkayi shared a set of amazing pictures of her behind the scene at the awards. Unathi said that this was a rollercoaster ride for her and she's still a bit emotional.

"BASADI in MUSIC. I hosted the @basadiinmusicawards_sa on Saturday. I’m still a little emotional as it was quite a rollercoaster ride.

"Being amongst women that I have loved for years was MY HIGHLIGHT. Being amongst some of the most powerful, talented and beautiful women in the world another HIGHLIGHT. Theme: African Royalty Dress: @gavinrajah Makeup: @spotless_byzamo Pics: @organicexposures.

Unathi also shared that being amongst all the beautiful women of the entertainment industry who are powerhouses and talented women was another biggest highlight for her.

Netizens rather thought that she was super amazing and was deserving of this role:

@ciciworldwide wrote:

"It was meant to be ❤️❤️"

@kgomotso_ndungane wrote:

"Mtaka’dad ! You look absolutely beautiful."

@lionessmohoje wrote:

"You are amazing!!!!❤️ Haibo."

@ditlharemon wrote:

"You are such an inspiration sisi. Remember that❤️"

@basadiinmusicawards_sa wrote:

"Sis Unathi, you were amazing!"

Unathi Nkayi saves the show

The Basadi In Music Awards is a grand event that seeks to recognise and celebrate the fantastic work that constantly contributes to the music and entertainment industry. There was an unexpected turn of events with the hosting lineup when they announced in the morning of the awards ceremony that Unathi Nkayi would be the host.

Unathi announced hours before the event that she would be replacing the initial host, Khanyi Mbau, who, for unforeseen circumstances, couldn't host the Basadi in Music Awards. Though this was a last-minute decision, the media personality killed it and amazingly hosted the awards in style.

Unathi to reveal it all in documentary

Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi is working on an upcoming documentary where she tells her side of the story regarding the legal battle against her former employer, Kaya959.

The media personality issued a High Court summons against the radio station.

