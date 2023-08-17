Thuso Mbedu has partnered with Curio to release a new soundtrack

She will be narrating a story of the infamous ultra-marathon cheats

Her fans stand in praise and admiration for her endless set of talents

Thuso Mbedu announced her collaboration with Curio on a teaser track inspired by the infamous Motsoeneng brothers. Images: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu impressed her fans with never ended skills when she teased a new track with Curio, an ebook service.

Thuso teases a Curio track on Instagram

The superstar's list of accolades grew when she challenged herself with a historic story that she captioned:

"I’m thrilled to announce my collaboration with @curio.io where I’ll be sharing the incredible true story of ‘The Not-Quite-Redemption of South Africa’s Infamous Ultra-Marathon Cheats’ from Business Insider.

"Join me as I dive into the enthralling narrative of the Motsoeneng brothers and their audacious quest to break free from poverty’s grasp.

"I loved unraveling this intricate story for Curio and you can experience the full piece exclusively on @curio.io."

Here is the link to her video:

Instagrammer compliments Thuso's reading

Her voice received top marks from just the teaser alone. This is what her fans said:

@curio.io was grateful:

"Thank you for bringing this incredible piece of journalism to life."

@ipasaris motivated her:

"That narration is beautiful Miss Thuso. Rejuvenating and captivating. Keep up the good work."

@mrbrenten said:

"You are such an inspiration."

@ochebonifaceemmy_ complimented:

"Everything about you is perfect @thuso.mbedu."

@langelihleharriet praised her reading:

"With such a peaceful voice."

@bennettplace2023 congratulated:

"Congratulations on this collaboration! The story of the Motsoeneng brothers sounds absolutely captivating. Keep up the amazing work and storytelling!"

@eunice.johnson.933 cheered:

"Thank you for being an inspiration to us my woman! Goo mama."

@lumka_jwara asked for more:

"More audio work please."

@entity.24 asked:

"Do you sleep?"

@serenade_musica hyped her:

"Rake it in!"

