Hope Mbhele posted a farewell post on Instagram dedicated to her Shaka iLembe character Baleka

The actress said she was inspired by the strong-willed character that pursued her journey with courage

The post sparked an outpouring of love and support from fans who thoroughly enjoyed her presence on the historical show

Hope Mbhele confirmed that her screen time on Shaka iLembe has come to an end.

Hope Mbhele reflects on Baleka's strength

The actress played the fictional role of Baleka, a healer for the Mthethwa King Jobe and King Makhasana of the Mabhudu.

She took to Instagram to reflect on her emotional departure scene in last week's episode.

"A woman choosing herself and her own path. May we be more of these women. Until we meet again Baleka."

Nomzamo Mbatha shows Hope Mbhele love

Fans of the hit Mzansi Magic show praised her for delivering Baleka's story with class and grace. Hope's co-star Nomzamo Mbatha echoed people's sentiments and gave her props for portraying the character beautifully.

"A most beautiful reminder to all women. Siyabonga Baleka."

@babalwa_jozi mentioned:

"The way ndiyithanda ngokhona indoda, I would have settled to be undlunkulu than follow my path."

@ta.cosa stated:

"Mina I was going to leave with you shem.My father's people will figure themselves out."

@gr_ee_n_gi_rl shared:

"I was sad to see you remain behind. But, I understood you were a woman on her own journey.❤️"

@thecvqueen_2019 wrote:

"A pioneer! This was such an unpopular decision but a decision we needed to see a black woman making. I loved this. ❤️❤️"

@rekgo_mqakelana posted:

"A woman who knows what she wants! A lady who followed her dreams and placed herself first, we need more women like uBaleka! Loved your character.❤️❤️"

@mpumelelozulu added:

"So proud of you and how you have told this storyline.❤️More and more growth to you."

@nkunkut said:

"I'm torn. I was hurt by the breakup, yet understood Baleka is a different breed."

@lolo_mbiyo commented:

"You absolutely killed this role, Hope."

