Kelly Khumalo blew her fans away when she belted some chords from her song Undithatha Kancinci

She was performing at the All4Women Music Concert in Rustenburg

Her vocals got the right kind of attention as her fans complimented the powerhouse

Kelly Khumalo wowed her followers with her 'Undithatha Kancinci' performance at a Rusty Rocks event. Images: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is a beast when it comes to singing. The fact that she sang Undithatha Kancinci with emotion made her performance an explosively moving piece.

Kelly Khumalo sings Undithatha Kancinci at the Rusty Rocks event

The song that means "You're taking me for granted" in isiXhosa was sung with meaning at the All4Women Music Concert, an event that was brave enough to secure her booking despite cancellation threats.

She took the experience to her social media accounts in this video:

Kelly Khumalo's fans react to Undithatha Kancinci's performance

The singing sparked emotion from her online fans and those who were in attendance:

@lihle_ndimande emphathised:

"I can only imagine the burden you can carry in your heart. Some days are better than others! Hai you are solider Ma Khumalo. May God give you and your family peace that surpasses all understanding."

@PaulKaraboRamah encouraged:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper, bare in mind that a weapon may be formed against you, it might hurt but it shall not prosper."

@IIshawnII20 asked:

"When are you coming to the UK."

@cataliamiyakaz assured:

"I love you Sisi, everything about you. Unbreakable uyimbhokodo ngempela."

@FKZOR said:

"I don’t get why you guys don’t like Kelly She is in the Top 5 for best singers in SA."

@KhumaloDanica complimented:

"Her vocal highness."

@chocberry26 noticed:

She’s getting the message across. It’s piercing through to our hearts as always we love you so much @kellykhumaloza, you’re beautiful njalo."

@ginibusisiwe complimented:

"Your performance was out of this world. Thank you!

@sthembiso4203 remembered:

"Oh my sweet! More of these, please. You were on fire yesterday."

@zenumatsebula confessed:

"In you I find my strength, my heart is full. I love you even more with each day. you’re in my prayers."

