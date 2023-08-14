Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose attempted to be lifted by a crane for his Gcwalisa Mabhida Maskandi Festival performance

The stunt looked like a recreation of Julius Malema's during the Economic Freedom Fighters' 10th-anniversary celebrations

His lack of creativity was a miss with his online followers, who dragged his post

Maskandi hitmaker Khuzani Mpungose failed to impress when he ascended in a crane during his segment at a Durban concert.

Khuzani Mpungose attempted Julius Malema's iconic crane lift at the 'Gcwalisa Mabhida Maskandi Festival'. Images: @khuzani_khuba.

Source: Twitter

Khuzani Mpungose performs on a crane

He took to his Twitter to show off a picture from his performance at the Gcwalisa Mabhida Maskandi Festival.

In the picture, the Izindaba Zomjolo hitmaker is seen being lifted in a crane, with fireworks and confetti in the background:

"History has been recorded."

Julius Malema's 10th-anniversary show stopper

The Economic Freedom Fighters president was lifted into the air in front of thousands of supporters at the EFF decade's celebration.

He did a full display of superstardom on 29 July at the FNB Stadium inspired by an act in Beyonce's Renaissance Tour.

Netizens respond to Khuzani Mpungose's act

His fans were not impressed with his lack of originality:

@SihleWasembo

"Wayenza indaba uMalema."

@Andyklaas1

It's worked well on the fighters so...

@KwaneleMzileni

"Cha that was low, you should have done something different, coping exactly was was done by CIC proves that you cant think but uyakopela. cha yours was poor shame try next time Mgodi."

@zenzele1982

"What history man you must fire you whole team for this nonsense they should’ve been more creative."

@Mashiya72119152 asked:

"Malema is a politician and you are?"

@khuzani_khuba encouraged him:

"You are a musician do it nsizwa if he inspires you, some are being inspired by you also thank you."

@Slowjamzo could not take it:

"This is embarrassing man."

@NdabeLit was scared for him:

"This looks dangerously high. But I hear I hear ukuthi uyinkosi yomaskandi."

@Xikhiya reprimanded:

"You are still young to do copy and paste young man don't be lazy think."

@Ndumiso_Nodada mocked:

"History has been made... Wasilaya Malema!"

@sokhela_delani was not impressed:

"Ayi lento ayisachazi , rest ndoda."

