Cornet Mamabolo known for his role on Skeem Saam reunited with his former costars to mark his 33rd birthday

The actor took to Twitter to post a video showing the celebrations with legendary faces such as Africa Tsoai

Excited fans took to the comments section to wish Cornet a happy birthday and rave about the epic reunion

Cornet Mamabolo marked his 33rd birthday with the 'Skeem Saam' cast. Image: @cornetmamabolo

Cornet Mamabolo recently celebrated his 33rd birthday with his former Skeem Saam cast members.

Cornet Mamabolo's 'Skeem Saam' bday reunion

He went on Twitter to share a video that ignited a wave of excitement among fans, sparking calls for his return to the SABC 1 soapie.

In the video, Cornet can be seen alongside his on-screen parents, portrayed by Africa Tsoai and Harriet Manamela. The reunion was even more special as Clement Maosa, another beloved actor from the series, also appeared to raise a toast in honour of Cornet's special day.

Cornet Mamabolo's video give fans nostalgia

The heartening clip brought a sense of nostalgia and warmth to fans who have followed the show over the years. Many took the opportunity to extend their birthday wishes to Cornet, and some begged him to consider taking on the role of Thabo Maputla again.

Watch the video below:

Fans rally for Cornet Mamabolo to return to Skeem Saam

@Bernard_Ngoato mentioned:

"Skeem Saam is a family. I love this. Happy birthday Ditsebjana tsa mma."

@Kagiso_Geiger wrote:

Mara Mma Maputla is bae hle."

@BoyMamabolo asked:

"Are you coming back?"

@CandleySeroba stated:

"Happy birthday to you Cornet."

@IamAzwi_ said:

"Happy birthday Thabo."

@MatomeRonie tweeted:

"Happy birthday to you bro waka, enjoy your day kolobe ya bjatladi."

@matong_ben added:

"Happy birthday ditsebyana tsa Mmeiki maputla."

'@IM06_20 commented:

"And nou what about the new Thabo?"

