Hungani Ndlovu has broken his silence following the comments about his new role as Tbose on the popular Mzansi soapie Skeem Saam

The actor has been trending every week on social media as fans share their thoughts on his new role

The Ndlovus Uncut star said he follows the reactions on social media to find out what the fans are saying about his role

Hungani Ndlovu's new role as Tbose in the popular educational soapie Skeem Saam has had the streets buzzing since the announcement.

Hungani Ndlovu opens up about the mixed reactions after joining Skeem Saam

The actor who replaced Cornet Mamabolo who played Tbose on Skeem Saam has been under social media scrutiny since joining the show. Twitter has been awash with mixed reactions from fans who are comparing Hungani and Cornet.

According to TimesLIVE, Hungani Ndlovu recently addressed the issue of the comparison and backlash on social media. The star said he knew people would talk but also understands that it's part of the job.

"I've been in the industry for a while, I've gained enough experience to know that people will always have something to say. So regardless of what people are saying, do I feel like I did my best, or do I know that I could've done better? Or did I not do everything that I wanted to do, based on myself and what I've offered and what people are seeing?"

Hungani Ndlovu explains why he never copied Cornet Mamabolo

Hungani Ndlovu also noted that he took a conscious decision to not copy the previous Tbose but to do things differently. He said he studied the role but wanted to take a different approach.

"I didn't have to focus on the Tbose that was there before, but rather just focus on what can I bring that would be different. So as much as my homework was to look at some of the previous performances, nuances and how he relates to other characters, from that then my task was how do I create something different, something that people will receive in a different way as well, not necessarily trying to fit in the mould of what people knew."

