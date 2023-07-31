SABC 1's Skeem Saam has confirmed that Hungani Ndlovu is still part of the cast

The show revealed on Twitter after a viewer asked if it was the end of the road for the controversial Thabo Maputla after leaving Turfloop

Ndlovu has had a rocky start with the fans of the show after replacing Cornet Mamabolo

Skeem Saam viewers will be happy to learn that Thabo 'Tbose Maputla has not left the popular SABC1 weekday soapie.

Skeem Saam's fans question Thabo Maputla's fate on the show

The show confirmed that Tbose's character is still part of the show after he made up with his wife and family following weeks of displeasure since his return to Turfloop from Singapore.

His on-screen wife Mapitsi said that it would be a long six months without Thabo after he boarded a plane in Johannesburg.

One viewer asked on Twitter if Tbose had permanently exited the storyline. The show replied he would return to Turfloop. Here is the post below:

Skeem Saam fans respond to Tbose taking a break

His fans posted their worries on social media:

@ThisIsJess__ praised:

"Hungani's portrayal of Tbose has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the show and the hearts of most of its fans. His skillful portrayal has elevated the entire production, making it a must-watch for anyone."

@_ILove_Bella said:

The authenticity that Hungani brings to his portrayal of Tbose is truly commendable. He flawlessly embodies the character's struggles, triumphs, and growth, making viewers feel invested in Tbose's journey. who appreciates exceptional acting.

Skeem Saam fans warm up to Hungani Ndlovu

Hungani has cemented his place in the soapie, despite the initial rejection he received from fans after an attachment they had for the original Thabo Maputla, played by Cornet Mamabolo.

Mamabalo wrote to Ndlovu urging him to persevere amid the disapproval from viewers. Meanwhile, Clement Maosa defended the new member on Twitter.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu released the trailer for LoveLocked

In another Briefly News report, Hungani and his actress wife Stephanie released a trailer for their first short film, LoveLocked, on YouTube.

The Ndovus under The Ndlovu Uncut Productions filmed a production about a couple's romantic relationship being rocked by mental health.

The trailer received a thumbs-up from their fans on social media.

