Skeem Saam fans commended the new Tbose in a recent episode of the show

The viewers are showing a change of heart, remembering how good the former Scandal! actor is

Some went as far as tagging him on Twitter to commend him for his performance

Skeem Saam fans are having a change of heart on the new Tbose, played by Hungani Ndlovu.

‘Skeem Saam’ fans are starting to take a liking to Hungani Ndlovu. Images: @princepaks

Skeem Saam fans start to warm up to Hungani Ndlovu

The viewers of Skeem Saam have been raving about the performance of the new Tbose, played by former Scandal! actor, Hungani Ndlovu, in its recent episode.

This is what they said about his delivery:

@LeratoN_ weighed-in:

"This role was made to fit Hungani, Cornet's Tbose was too soft and childish. This new Tbose is supposed to get you annoyed like Paxton's role. You can say anything bad about the new Tbose but one thing you can't say is that he can't act this role."

@NontokozoMashel said:

"Hungani is killing this Tbose role."

@Cal_me_Kat_ was happy with Ndlovu:

"To be honest, Cornet wasn't gonna pull what Hungani is on about. Hungi is portraying the new Tbose character the best way he knows how. I'm happy. Ditsebjana a kano resta nou."

@Happyness178371 was confused:

"I don't understand those who hate him, the new Tbose is bringing vavavum on Skeem Saam yoh I love him...his acting skills are top-notch Sana. Phambili Hungani Ndlovu."

Cornet Mamabalo motivates Hungani Ndlovu after Tbose rejection

Ndlovu was cast to replace Cornet Mamabolo as Thabo Tbose Maputla, but loyal fans of the show struggled to adjust to his different accent.

Mamabolo penned a note to Ndlovu in a tweet, encouraging him to be patient with the process, TshisaLive reported. Here is the post below:

Ndlovu responded with this tweet:

Clement Maosa defends Hungani Ndlovu against trolls

His on-screen colleague, Clement Maosa, who plays Zamokuhle 'Kwaito' Seakamela-Maputla, stood up for him too when viewers came for his portrayal of Tbose after SABC 1's Twitter teaser was misinterpreted.

Maosa explained to fans that it was part of the storyline with this post:

