Babes Wodumo has evoked bitter-sweet emotions on her social media

The young widow announced that the couple completed albums that were delayed due to Mampintsha's sudden death

Mampintsha's final prayer for his wife, which was turned into a song, moved their fans

Indeed, the music never dies, even when the owner does. Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo has left a final parting gift through an unreleased album.

Babes Wodumo is planning on releasing two studio albums. Images: @babes_wodumo, @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo announces Mampintsha's posthumous albums on Instagram

Gqom hitmaker, Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelani has taken to her Instagram that she will release two complete albums, one belonging to her late husband, Mampintsha.

She shared the news in an emotional post that she captioned:

"We recorded both our albums sawaqeda womabili but didn’t release them because we were letting BIG NUZ release 1st. When we were done out of the blue you requested senze lengoma, little did I know it was the last song we did together. Mampintsha’s last prayer 'Ngithethelele'"

Fans react to Mampitsa's last prayer, Ngithethelele

Followers of the Uthando Wodumo reality show stars were filled with bitter-sweet emotions. This is how they reacted:

@lady_bunny was grateful:

"I've watched this so many times. Thank you for continuing to share Uthando Lodumo still nathi. May your husband's soul rest in perfect peace. Okay, release Mabheshingo, azishe ke manje. We love you Babes."

@_unjabulo_ concluded:

"One thing about Shimora is that he loved his family. Gone too soon. #ShimoraForever."

@ajmmash said:

"Been searching for this song because I heard it at his funeral when you took the stage, I didn't know it's an unreleased track, it's fire for sure."

@malum_ndisa was inspired:

"Uthando lwenu still inspires a lot of people. Lusaluhle namanje."

@zukomathon said:

"Ai Mabheshingo, sorry sisi marnii."

@leendz_perekisi was sad:

"Eish I don’t wish this on anyone. Gone too soon."

@stu.kisa praised:

"Babes you're good with vocals."

@diariesofachocolatebone said:

"Thank you for deciding to share this song with us."

@unique_simplicity.lindz comforted:

"Death be not proud. Siyakubeka emkhulekweni sisi. Naye umyeni wakho we pray for him."

@unhlanhla_n remarked:

"Awu Mabheshingo yamnandi ibeat, the best vocal feature. uMandla and your vocals ngiyezwa uyashaya muntu ka Jack. Cannot wait for album yakho."

Babes struggling with debt after Mampintsha's death

Bona reported that a close friend told Kaya 959 that the young widow had financial difficulties since Shimora was the one who handled all accounts.

She claims that the singer did not receive any royalties or payment, but Babes' sister poured cold water over the claims:

“Babes is self-employed. You guys are so used to women who suffer when their husbands are no more."

Megacy releases AKA's posthumous single, Sponono

In another Briefly News report, slain rapper AKA also sent his lover a musical hug with the love song, Sponono released from his Mass Country album.

Nadia Naki has been struggling with the brutal death of her boyfriend, who was gunned down on his birthday weekend in Durban.

Source: Briefly News