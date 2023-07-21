A video of a woman attempting to cook ujeqe in an unconventional manner has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the woman's well-prepared dough before she places it into the air fryer to cook on high heat

She was left feeling regretful as Mzansi netizens responded with laughter, questioning her cooking method

A regretful Mzansi woman attempted to make ujeqe (steamed bread) using a modern method and lived to tell the tale.

SA netizens couldn't help but judge a woman who burnt her jeqe in the air fryer. Image: @mbaliz01/TikTok

Ujeqe is a traditional South African steamed bread. It is a popular staple food in many homes within South Africa. The bread is prepared in a container in a pot of boiling water.

TikTok video shows woman making steamed bread in air fryer

A video posted on TikTok by @mbaliz01 shows the ready-made dough after mixing and allowing it to rise before she placed it in small ceramic dishes.

The woman then placed the dishes into an air fryer at 200°C. The end result was heartbreaking as @mbaliz01 showed the burnt bread.

" Yeyi, I wanted to cry," she wrote on the post.

South African netizens poke fun at woman's air fryer jeqe

South African netizens cracked jokes in the comments as they made fun of the woman's experiment.

Small Mbanjwa commented:

" Hayibo yin manje le"?"

Bongiwe Jiyane reacted:

"Hhayi kodwa nawe."

___neoneo wrote:

"Mara nawe sthandwa."

malondiNdlela90 commented:

"Waze wawumosha uFlour ."

Sphesihle_hle wrote:

"Kodwa nawe oe wasufaka three ayy ngisho 2 to see the end result ."

sonto_mnyandu said:

" Shembe."

Madlala_amahle responded:

"Ayibo nawe Ngiyakujaja."

