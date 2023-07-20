A video of a South African man ironing a green dress has been doing the rounds on social media

The caring man revealed that he was helping his partner get ready to go out when she lost track of time

Many impressed social media users reponded to the man's thoughtful gesture with sweet comments

A South African man proved that chivalry and romance is not dead.

A man made sure his girlfriend looked good for her day out by ironing for her. Image: @mcflurry.ww/TikTok

Man helps girlfriend out by ironing her dress in TikTok video

Taking to TikTok, the @mcflurry.ww posted a video of himself ironing a beautiful dress for the special woman in his life.

In the post, he explained that his bae did not have enough time to iron the dress herself while getting ready to go out, so he took it upon himself to lighten her load. Urgh, what a loving gent!

Watch the video below:

Man's sweet gestures leaves South African ladies in their feels

Acts of service is a beautiful way to express one's love. This love language centers on doing activities that make life easier or more enjoyable for the other person, such as running errands, picking up the dry cleaning, doing the grocery shopping, or other household chores.

Judging by the comments section of the post, many SA women agree.

As to be expected, there were a few haters who were far less impressed with the man's domesticated nature. Check out some of the comments below:

Thandi_za wrote:

"As he should ."

Nakiwe Mkhonza commented:

"Atholakalaphi madvodza lafana nawe ."

user5113742938374 responded:

"Aii udlisiwe ."

Lindiwe Sunduza said:

"He's a good man, Savannah ."

keeks wrote:

"Romance isn’t dead ."

2leee commented:

"Bathengwa kuphi abanje."

Naledi_ reacted:

"Indoda must ."

Marcia P. replied:

"Indoda edingakalayo empilweni ke le❤️."

