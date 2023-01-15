One woman shared that the lack of electricity was not going to stop her from looking fly in her dress

The lady posted a video showing how she irons her clothes during loashedding and went vial on TikTok

The clip impressed many people who could relate to her frustration and said the tip would come in handy

Eskom's implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding has severely affected people's lives and many citizens are trying to adapt to life without electricity.

A smart lady with the TikTok handle @coach_nanaa, posted a video demonstrating how she stays well put together and neat amid the energy crisis.

She can be seen in the TikTok clip using a gas stove to heat up a pot which she used to iron her beautiful lime dress.

The useful video got over 700K views and more than 38 thousand people pressed the like button.

Local TikTokkers thanked her for the great tip, and they said they'll use it when their areas are hit with loadshedding.

Comments from Mzansi TikTokkers

@nokulunga_nyide said:

"It's not making sure please imagine burning such a beautiful dress."

@neoted30 mentioned:

"The quality of the pot is also very important at this point."

@midoh89 wrote:

"I did this in 2017 when I was doing my internship and didn’t have an iron."

@vhutshi071 shared:

"I did this last year with my daughter's school trousers. Had to be a thinker."

@azeezah_vallie added:

"Watch Eskom coming to take our pots now."

@thulatoolee said:

"It irons perfectly. I've tried it before. I couldn't send my child to school with wrinkled clothes."

@abun_dance1 wrote:

"Intentional, this year we don't give up. "

@bonnyd01 mentioned:

"That's future plan b for me."

