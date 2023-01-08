Shaun Mkhize looked in high spirits after three intruders attempted to rob her luxurious home in Durban

The mogul and TV personality posted videos on her social media pages having the time of her life at an all-white party

Mzansi reacted to her posts and many were stunned at how quickly she bounced back following the scary incident

Shauwn Mkhize famously known as MaMkhize proved she's a tough cookie to crack after a robbery was foiled at her La Lucia mansion in Durban on Saturday.

The Royal AM soccer club owner took to social media to post a high-production video capturing her time at a star-studded event.

MaMkhize can be seen dancing the night away with lifestyle influencer Kefilwe Mabote and her celebrity friend Somizi also made a cameo in the clip.

The businesswoman said in the caption that she had fun and that her friend Max Mqadi's party was the best way to kick-start the year.

"A major shoutout to @maxslifestylevillage for always putting Durban on the map! We see you @zinhlemqadi1, as you’re taking over the reigns. Everyone involved in making this event a success deserves a round of applause. Durban truly has much to offer."

MaMkhize continues to thank her family and friends for their love and support.

@mabusi.the_girl asked:

"What did you do to your body tell us, we also like the transformation."

@vivian.reddy.94 posted:

"My dear friend so powerful and influential yet so caring, kind and generous. You are an amazing role model and personification of success."

@captainndumie said:

"Outfit changing for me, you are a queen."

@aphileto_gasa mentioned:

"Your lifestyle is similar to American celebrities. Here in SA, there's no celebrity who comes close to you."

@swaagnaar added:

"Having money is so much fun."

@gojaz___ commented:

"Yho you’re living your best life shem."

@zamaneigh posted:

"MamKhize it's safe to say you understand the word CELEBRITY! Go big or go home! Our Beyonce."

Police confirm attempted robbery at Shauwn Mkhize’s La Lucia mansion, 1 suspect was Injured during shootout

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the police in KwaZulu Natal have revealed that one person was injured during an attempted break-in at flamboyant businesswoman and media personality Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia home.

According to TimesLIVE, KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said MaMkhize's security team managed to stop the robbers after an exchange of fire.

