The police have confirmed that one armed robber was injured while two others escaped during a shootout at Shauwn Mkhize's home

The incident occurred on Saturday 7 January and Mkhize's security team managed to stop the robbers

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told reporters that the robbers tried to access the southern part of the mansion, but failed

The police in KwaZulu Natal have revealed that one person was injured during an attempted break-in at flamboyant businesswoman and media personality Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia home.

According to TimesLIVE, KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said MaMkhize's security team managed to stop the robbers after an exchange of fire.

Per the publication, Netshiunda said two of the robbers managed to get away uninjured but one was shot in the leg.

"It is believed that there were three robbers. Security guards wounded one in the leg and the others managed to escape empty-handed."

He added that the house is divided into two the northern and southern parts and Shauwn Mkhize lives in the northern part while her estranged husband lives in the southern part as they are currently going through a divorce. He added:

"There is a northern part and a southern part. The woman lives in the northern part and the man in the southern part because they are going through a divorce. It is in the southern part where the man lives where the robbers tried to strike."

The police further noted that they are investigating the matter and will interrogate the apprehended suspect once he is up to the task.

