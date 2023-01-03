Controversial social media blogger and YouTuber Musa Khawula is back on YouTube like he had promised his over 30 thousand subscribers

In his recent YouTube Video, Musa took a swipe at the former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi saying Jessica's acting is mediocre and he wishes she could stop

Musa went ahead and said he does not care about Jessica's career, he also dragged Jessica's husband and former Uzalo star TK Dlamini

Musa Khawula tears Into Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini. Image: @khawulamusa, @Jessicankosi, and @tk_dlaminii

Source: Instagram

Infamous blogger Musa Khawula is at it again and dropping bombshells about Mzansi celebrities on his YouTube channel. He dropped another controversial video on his channel, taking an aim at TK Dlamini and Jessica Nkosi.

Musa said he does not believe that TK managed to bag another gig after he left Uzalo. He added:

"You people still watch Uzalo. I am judging you and my family. I am like " are you serious, are you still watching this nonsense? '' TK had acted on that thing but I don't think he had booked another job unless it was like a Mzansi Bioskop nton nton."

He also took another jab at Jessica, saying she looks older than her actual age and she gives him "mama" vibes.

"Maybe I am the one who is wrong. TK should be with someone like me. Someone nice but he chose this one and this one looks so old."

Source: Briefly News