Award-winning house DJ Heavy K is not backing down after being dragged and accused of making Kabza de Small's drama about himself

He clapped back at a few trolls and made it clear that during his peak, he was the greatest that he thought he was

As Heavy K continues to toot his own horn, trolls are also not backing down. One person said: "you didn't do anything extraordinary K"

Heavy K reacts to claims that he did nothing compared to Kabza de Small. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

The 'Umoya' hitmaker, Heavy K is not about to let trolls dim his light. He came with guns blazing after one social media user took a swipe at him, saying he made great music but he wasn't what Kabza is to the amapiano genre.

Responding to the tweet, Heavy K said people are quick to forget that he came up with his own unique sound that nobody could master. He said even today he is still the only one who has the recipe. Had added:

"I influenced the entire game! I changed the direction of the game! & sold platinums in CDs."

In the comments section, the DJ received mixed reactions as some people insisted that he was not as great as he thought.

@aluoney_m said:

"We're not disputing. What we are saying is that you didn't do anything extraordinary K. Yes you were a beast and so were the others doing Afro House. But you were not at Kabza's level please."

@Kankoshi_J wrote:

"And you did it at a very young age. Thanks for the good memories mate, now please put "Respect the drumboss 2015" on digital platforms."

@Floyd_Ashkarine replied:

"Bru, for almost a decade you have been using the same sound. All your songs sound the same, it's different vocals. From the days of Point 5. You need to evolve as an artist, never play safe. You are cheating your fans off good music."

@ThapeloSeshoka_:

"It's in the past ,rest rest!!"

Haibo: iFani calls himself the best, Mzansi shares mixed reactions

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Umama hitmaker Ifani blew his own horn.

Rapper iFani took to social media to let everyone know that he is the best music maker Mzansi has. His tweet sparked a heated debate on social media as people agreed that he has released some of the best songs while others were not having it.

Many people said iFani has not dropped a single hit since his return to the music scene back in 2020. Before going on a hiatus, iFani gave Mzansi hit songs like Ewe, Milli and Umama just to mention a few.

Source: Briefly News