Haibo: iFani Calls Himself the Best, Mzansi Shares Mixed Reactions

iFani took to social media recently and called himself the best in Mzansi when it comes to making good music

The Milli hitmaker's tweet sparked a heated debate on social media as some fans dragged him for his post while others took his side

iFani has not dropped a hit since he decided to return to the music scene in 2020 but the rapper still believes he's the best in the business

iFani took to social media recently to blow his own horn. The rapper believes that he is the best in Mzansi when it comes to producing good music.

iFani was one of the most-played artists some years ago when he released songs like Milli, Ewe and Shake. He took a break from music for a few years and he is now back to try and reclaim his spot in the game.

iFani called himself the best when it comes to making music. Image: @crenkist

Source: Instagram

The musician took to Twitter recently and shared his thoughts on who is the best in the country when it comes to creating and dropping dope songs. His post sparked a heated debate on his timeline. iFani posted on Sunday, 27 June:

"Musically, I'm the BEST."

Tweets shared mixed reactions to the rapper's post. Check out some of their opinions below:

@SciiTheComedist said:

"Even Twitter is not taking the tweet seriously."

@goten_rsa wrote:

"What a funny tweet."

@pulengndumo1 commented:

"You are talented."

@Simgiven said:

"No one can touch you, you’re in your own league."

@EdwardthembaSa wrote:

"It’s always nice to dream big!"

@AlisterNtsako commented:

"Stop posting nonsense."

@Mizpah_Ms added:

"You really are wena mtase. May your spark return to you again."

MacG's crew drag Big Xhosa for working with iFani

In related news, Briefly News reported that MacG and his crew dragged upcoming rapper Big Xhosa for working with iFani. MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady discussed Big Xhosa's new song featuring iFani during a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG asked his crew if they had heard iFani and Big Xhosa's new track titled Ikuku Endala. According to SAHipHopMag, Sol replied to his co-host:

"That sh*t is trash bro! That sh*t is trash! Even the title itself is disgusting."

Sol then questioned why Big Xhosa decided to work with iFani. iFani is still trying to revive his rap career after falling off some years ago. Sol added:

"Big Xhosa was on to something. I mean he still is."

Source: Briefly.co.za