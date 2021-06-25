Triple Platinum Plaque: 'Jerusalema' Hitmaker Master KG Gets a Surprise in Italy

Master KG took to social media to share that they surprised him with a triple platinum plaque in Italy when he landed on Thursday

The Jerusalema hitmaker posted a picture of himself with the plaque and thanked everyone who made the epic song a success

The award-winning hitmaker's fans took to his comment section to congratulate him on being recognised in Italy

Master KG has received yet another triple platinum plaque for his epic tune, Jerusalema. This time, the musician was surprised with the plaque when he landed in Italy.

The Mzansi star's Jerusalema kept the whole world dancing the Covid-19 blues away during the hard and early stages of lockdown. Although the tune featuring Nomcebo Zikode was released three years ago, the award-winning Mzansi producer is still reaping the rewards of its success.

'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG was rewarded with a triple platinum plaque in Italy. Image: @masterkgsa

Master KG took to Twitter on Thursday night, 24 June to share his good news. He posted a snap of himself proudly holding his triple platinum plaque. The musician captioned his post:

"I landed in Italy and they surprised me with this beautiful triple platinum plaque, shout out to @WARNERMUSICIT and everyone who took part in this success... Rea leboga."

Mzansi tweeps took to his comment section to congratulate him. Check out some of the comments below:

@johny_theblessd said:

"Congratulations man, hard work is very rewarding. Very talented."

@Phuthi_Tshokwe wrote:

"We are so very proud of you, keep flying the South African flag as high."

@the_pearl123 commented:

"I'm truly happy for you. Seeing one of our own living their dreams is what Steve Biko prayed for. Rise black child."

@9944PROF said:

"Remain blessed and productive sir, produce good music. The world is yours now to operate under open Heaven!"

@Didumpi wrote:

"You entertained almost the whole world, God bless."

@bible_nelson added:

"Jerusalema is a national anthem worldwide, especially here in Italy, you are loved bro."

Master KG receives another triple platinum award from Switzerland

In related news, Briefly News reported that Master KG recently received a triple platinum achievement award from Switzerland for his hit song Jerusalema. Taking to social media, Master shared a picture of the plaque.

The plaque is earned if an artist sells more than 60 000 units in that specific country. Congrats to him. Social media users shared their thoughts on the achievement. @maskienl said:

“Congratulations man, hard work pays, you're now a millionaire who thought a boy from Limpopo rurals.”

@ensoulin2deep said:

“That song has just made you rich forever, you will receive royalties till you die.”

