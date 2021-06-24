The Kiffness Shares Hilarious Dance Remix of Ramaphosa Losing His iPad

South Africans really can't stop poking fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa following a viral clip in which he thought he lost his iPad

Local house music producer, The Kiffness, got in on the fun and made a hilarious dance remix of the little episode

Of course, Mzansi social media users had to get in on the fun and shared their entertained reactions in the comments section

It seems locals are not missing the opportunity to make fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his infamous missing iPad as SA house music producer, The Kiffness, just released his own dance remix of the little incident.

Local DJ The Kiffness is poking fun at President Ramaphosa with a remix of the iPad clip. Images: Getty, @thekiffness/Instagram

Heading to his official Twitter account, @TheKiffness, an incredibly talented DJ, definitely turned the hilarious episode into a jam for the summer. In the short clip, the producer works his magic in what appears to be a bathrobe and even humorously flaunts his own iPad.

Locals are definitely all the way here for poking a little fun at the President and are really appreciating the musical genius of the DJ's production. Many couldn't stop sharing how the short clip brought a smile to their faces.

@ConCaracal said:

"The Kiffness does it again."

@KonynKaptein said:

"I would pay top dollar for that stolen iPad. I would like to know exactly who his handlers are. The info on that thing could probably stop this whole lockdown fiasco in a heartbeat."

@CleavanceCe said:

"Love the song, nice mix"

@TroubleDump said:

"You are a legend, I've been wondering why Twitter is a buzz about the iPad, thanks for making me understand why."

@LGattesco said:

"Well done. Put a smile on my face."

@0786507007 said:

"Hahahaha, please send me this video."

Man shares 'leaked video' from Ramaphosa's iPad, Mzansi in stitches

In more on this funny story, Briefly News previously reported that social media users are really not letting President Ramaphosa get off easily after his hilarious outburst at a Cape Town press conference this week. A Twitter user has put together a cute little clip, poking fun at Mzasni's First Citizen and his comical fumble.

In the short clip shared by popular Twitter user, @kulanicool, the video's been edited with hilarious irony. Ramaphosa appears to be singing a super famous Bob Marley song, Don't Worry About a Thing.

He shakes and bobs his head and sings with the utmost glee before the lights go out, a clear jab at Mzansi's Eskom situation.

Social media users were absolutely living for the hysterical video. Check out some of their comical reactions below:

@Mmots0 said:

"The way he was so worried ingathu he just took new nudes for the wife."

@ReeveDeBeat said:

"Greatest ever #IPAD."

@RudyStarseed said:

"If we haven't even found the pots as a country we can never find the iPad."

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"These editing skills are the best."

@Violin_Tay said:

"The last time I posted something like this my account was suspended."

@Brythreesixty said:

"I am dead lol."

@AbdallaTheSon said:

"LOL This is not what deepfake software was created for."

