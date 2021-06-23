LOL: Man Shares ‘Leaked Video’ From Ramaphosa’s iPad, Mzansi in Stitches

Mzansi social media users are certainly quick to the punch, poking fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa over his latest public fumble

Twitter user @kulanicool edited a hilarious video of the President singing along to Don't Worry About A Thing by Bob Marley

Naturally, social media users were left laughing and took to the comments section to share their own funny reactions

Social media users are really not letting President Ramaphosa get off easily after his hilarious outburst at a Cape Town press conference this week. A Twitter user has put together a cute little clip, poking fun at Mzasni's First Citizen and his comical fumble.

Ramaphosa sings Don't Worry About A Thing

In the short clip shared by popular Twitter user, @kulanicool, the video's been edited with hilarious irony. Ramaphosa appears to be singing a super famous Bob Marley song, Don't Worry About a Thing.

He shakes and bobs his head and sings with the utmost glee before the lights go out, a clear jab at Mzansi's Eskom situation.

Mzansi can't get enough of the humorous clip

Social media users were absolutely living for the hysterical video. Check out some of their comical reactions below:

@Mmots0 said:

"The way he was so worried ingathu he just took new nudes for the wife."

@ReeveDeBeat said:

"Greatest ever #IPAD."

@RudyStarseed said:

"If we haven't even found the pots as a country we can never find the iPad."

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"These editing skills are the best."

@Violin_Tay said:

"The last time I posted something like this my account was suspended."

@Brythreesixty said:

"I am dead lol."

@AbdallaTheSon said:

"LOL This is not what deepfake software was created for."

President Ramaphosa has his iPad 'stolen' at a press conference in Cape Town

In more on how this story started, Briefly News previously reported that right before delivering a speech in Cape Town President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a panic when he could not locate his iPad.

According to SowetanLive, Ramaphosa was due to give a speech announcing that the National Ports Authority is now an independent subsidiary of Transnet. His announcement was however delayed because Ramaphosa believed his iPad had been stolen.

Ramaphosa was introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale when he was heard saying, “I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.”

“Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad please? They stole it,” said Ramaphosa as quoted by SowetanLive.

Ramaphosa realises he had his device in his hands the whole time

Ramaphosa, who was confused, later realised that he had his device in his hand. He also said that giving other people his gadgets to hold was a problem and it was best to keep his gadgets by him.

After the confusion, Seale reintroduced the president with an iPad in hand. UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa posted a clip of Ramaphosa’s ordeal and people on Twitter had different reactions to the clip:

“He looks traumatised, what's in this iPad? Can the person who took it leak things already?” asked Sgwinya-Begoloza_NB.

