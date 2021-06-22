Ramaphosa Panics When iPad Goes Missing: "They Want to Dispossess Me"

President Cyril Ramaphosa momentarily panicked when he realised that he had misplaced his iPad

Ramaphosa was due to give a speech in Cape Town when he had to delay because he could not locate his personal electronic device

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa shared the president's predicament on Twitter and South Africans had different reactions

Right before delivering a speech in Cape Town President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a panic when he could not locate his iPad.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was not pleased when he couldn't locate his IPad. Image: Michele Spatari/Getty Images

According to SowetanLive, Ramaphosa was due to give a speech announcing that the National Ports Authority is now an independent subsidiary of Transnet. His announcement was however delayed because Ramaphosa believed his iPad had been stolen.

Ramaphosa was introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale when he was heard saying, “I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.”

“Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad please? They stole it,” said Ramaphosa as quoted by SowetanLive.

Ramaphosa who was confused, later realised that he had his device in his hand. He also said that giving other people his gadgets to hold was a problem and it was best to keep his gadgets by him.

After the confusion, Seale reintroduced the president with iPad in hand. UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa posted a clip of Ramaphosa’s iPad ordeal and people on Twitter had different reactions to the clip:

“He looks traumatised, what's in this iPad? Can the person who took it leak things already?” asked Sgwinya-Begoloza_NB.

