Alert Levels Questioned as Gauteng Gets Deeper Into 3rd Wave

The latest public address by President Cyril Ramaphosa has birthed speculations of stricter regulations in the country, specifically in Gauteng

The enforcement of harsher regulations is an action actively sought after by SA medical Association Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee

The limited resources of South Africa make the implementation of a hard Level 5 lockdown unlikely or at the very least, a difficult choice for the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent address imposing lockdown level 3 have left many speculating that stricter lockdown regulations are looming, especially in Gauteng.

South African Medical Association (Sama) Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee has pleaded for stricter lockdown measures to slow the spread of the third wave of Covid-19 as cases increase rapidly across the country.

Possibilities of the government forcing a hard Level 5 lockdown similar to that enforced early in 2020 is reportedly quite small as South Africa does not have the adequate resources to sustain businesses and maintain a stable economy.

Following reports by The Citizen, current events may dictate the probability that Gauteng will be required to force stricter lockdown regulations.

According to BusinessTech, the chances of suggesting intense restrictions like those implemented during the level 4 and 5 lockdowns will be on the agenda when Gauteng’s provincial command council meets on Tuesday.

The national inter-ministerial committee is reportedly coming together on Thursday.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Gauteng and more deaths have been reported

Previously, Briefly News reported that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said more than 9 500 people are being treated in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.

South Africa is currently experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 with infections on a rise. There has been a recorded 9 160 new Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa on Sunday. There also 341 new hospital admissions and 93 Covid-19-related deaths, according to TimesLive.

That brings the total number of infections to date to 1 832 479. The total number of deaths in the country are now 58 795 and 9 503 people being treated in the country's hospitals.

