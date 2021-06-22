The NICD reports that South Africa is now faced with over 9 500 new hospitalisations and 93 deaths

The Gauteng province still has the highest rate of Covid-19 new infections in South Africa, with Western Cape coming second

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the South African's government to continue with the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In the latest update, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said more than 9 500 people are being treated in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.

South Africa is currently experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 with infections on a rise. There has been a recorded 9 160 new Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa on Sunday. There also 341 new hospital admissions and 93 Covid-19-related deaths, according to TimesLive.

South Africa continues to battle with the third wave of the coronavirus. The NICD has reported that there are more than 9 500 hospitalisations due to Covid-19. Image: ER Lombard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

That brings the total number of infections to date to 1 832 479. The total number of deaths in the country are now 58 795 and 9 503 people being treated in the country's hospitals.

Gauteng still has the highest number of daily infections with 6 292 new cases, accounting for 68.7% of South Africa’s new cases. The Western Cape is the only other province that recorded more than 500 new cases with 647 cases, accounting for 7% of SA’s new cases.

Speaking at the opening session of the Qatar Economic Forum, President Ramaphosa defended South Africa’s decision to move forward with the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine rollout.

According to IOL, South Africa had secured 31 million does of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, however, issues arose when the USA’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised red flags about the possibility of contamination from a Baltimore production facility. As a result, South Africa’s rollout plan was halted.

“We were supposed to have received a number of vaccines but this contamination has delayed that,” Ramaphosa explained.

Ramaphosa stated that the two million vaccines that were destroyed because of the FDA’s announcement would be replaced by Johnson & Johnson.

“They will replace them and our vaccination will get back on stream and hopefully it will move a lot faster,” said Ramaphosa as quoted by IOL.

Angie Motshekga announces immediate vaccine rollout in schools

In a recent Briefly News report, Angie Motshekga gave South Africa an update on the state of schooling in South Africa. The department of basic education will begin rolling out the vaccine programme in schools.

Vaccination is voluntary but highly recommended so that everybody can be protected. Let us work together on this fight against Covid-19 in our spaces.

"The #COVID19 vaccination Programme will unfold immediately. It will start on Wednesday - 23 June until 8 July."

All basic education staff will be verified against a registry including state-employed teachers, SGB and private school teachers.

Included in those who are eligible:

Staff who transport children to and from schools.

Staff who support the school feeding scheme.

Staff who so remote learning programmes Staff of Teacher Unions and other contracted staff who provide security, cleaning and other functions.

Source: Briefly.co.za