Covid-19: Angie Motshekga Announce Immediate Vaccine Rollout in School

The Department of Basic Education has announced that the vaccine rollout for schools will begin with immediate effect

Schools will remain open despite the country moving into Alert Level three, the department has said that they are not insensitive to the rising infections

A list of those who will be eligible for vaccinations does not only include teachers but a range of support staff such as security, cleaning and food handlers

Angie Motshekga gave South Africa an update on the state of schooling in South Africa. The department of basic education will begin rolling out the vaccine programme in schools.

Vaccination is voluntary but highly recommended so that everybody can be protected. Let us work together on this fight against Covid-19 in our spaces.

Angie Motshekga announced that the government's vaccine rollout will expand to schools with immediate effect.

Source: Twitter

"The #COVID19 vaccination Programme will unfold immediately. It will start on Wednesday - 23 June until 8 July."

Schools will remain open

Schools will remain open to help bridge the gaps formed by the disruptions caused by Covid-19. The department is not insensitive to the rising infections in the country.

"We believe that schools must remain open and in saying so we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rising infections."

Those who will be eligible for vaccinations

All basic education staff will be verified against a registry including state-employed teachers, SGB and private school teachers.

Included in those who are eligible:

Staff who transport children to and from schools

Staff who support the school feeding scheme

Staff who so remote learning programmes

Staff of Teacher Unions and other contracted staff who provide security, cleaning and other functions

State of the art school unveiled

Earlier, Briefly News reported that KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, Minister Senzo Mchunu and KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu opened the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy School of Innovation and Leadership in Durban.

The government shared photos of the school on Twitter on Monday. According to tweets by journalist Nabeelah Shaikh, the school has 20 classrooms that can host 600 learners.

Briefly.co.za learned the school has three science labs, a library, three computer labs and one specialist classroom. The government reportedly paid a whopping R255 million to build the modern school.

Although the school wasn't built in a rural area, half of the pupils who will be enrolled there will hail from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Source: Briefly.co.za