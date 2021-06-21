Covid19 Update: SA Counts for 43% of Infections in Africa as Cases Rise

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Gauteng has increased significantly over the past few weeks, according to various reports

The World Health Organization Africa stated that South Africa has the highest amount of active cases on the African continent

Gauteng's active Covid-19 cases have increased by 80% in recent days with thousands being hospitalised to treat the virus

The World Health Organization Africa reveal,ed that 43% of the continent's Covid-19 cases are from South Africa. The WHO addressed the surge in new cases on Thursday. Approximately 136 000 people in Africa have lost their lives to the virus.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director, has encouraged countries to boost their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moeti stated that the continent has seen a rise in cases that mirrored that of the peak of the first wave back in July last year.

CSIR Senior Researcher Ridhwaan Suliman stated that the increase in the number of deaths in Gauteng has risen to over 80% week on week. Dr Suliman added that the situation in Gauteng is a major concern.

South Africa counts for 43% of Covid-19 infections in Africa. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng cases are on the rise - 5 000 people hospitalised

SABC News reported that Gauteng is the province that is the hardest hit by the virus and that more than 5 100 citizens have been hospitalised and are being treated for Covid-19 in the province alone.

Africa's vaccine rollout increases slowly

A report by EWN stated that the rollout of the vaccine in the content is slowly increasing. Over 5 million doses have reportedly been administered across Africa in the past five days as compared to the 3.5 million doses which were administered per week for the past three weeks.

Covid-19 vaccine rollout in schools is underway

Previously, Briefly News reported that Angie Motshekga gave South Africa an update on the state of schooling in South Africa. The department of basic education will begin rolling out the vaccine programme in schools.

Vaccination is voluntary but highly recommended so that everybody can be protected. Let us work together on this fight against Covid-19 in our spaces.

The #COVID19 vaccination Programme will unfold immediately. It will start on Wednesday - 23 June until 8 July."

