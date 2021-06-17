Covid 19 Update: More than 13 000 new cases and over 100 deaths reported

The third wave of infections in South Africa is worsening with the highest number of new cases reported since the beginning of the year

The number of new infections had settled down but the country is once again fighting the virus with the Gauteng province being affected the worst

Over 13 000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in South Africa and more than 100 deaths; hospitals are full once again

Covid-19 infections have been reported by 13 246 more people in South Africa. This is the greatest number of daily cases and positivity rate since January 2021, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

There have been another 136 deaths confirmed, increasing the total number of fatalities to 58 223. According to the NICD, 60 995 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

"Let's remain vigilant in following presentation measures as diligent as possible to help stop the spread," the NICD said according to a report by eNCA.

There has been an alarming increase in Covid-19 infections and more deaths. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The third wave of infections is underway, provinces are being affected

The Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Gauteng provinces are officially in a third wave, according to the NICD, with the remaining five provinces experiencing steady increases in the number of cases.

The majority of cases being reported are in Gauteng and there have been 940 more hospital admissions, according to IOL.

"Citizens should remain vigilant in following Covid-19 preventative measures by wearing a mask that covers both the nose and mouth, practising healthy hand hygiene - through washing and/or sanitising and maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5m," said the NICD.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved SA to Alert Level 3 of lockdown

Briefly News previously reported that Ramaphosa moved South Africa to Alert Level 3 as infections rise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africa on Tuesday, 15 June and informed the nation that adjustments to the national lockdown would take place by moving South Africa to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday evening.

He started his speech by reminding people of the huge impact the pandemic has had on the lives of South Africans.

"I know that we have grown impatient with the constraints that have been put on our lives," he said.

The president said that South Africa has endured two devastating waves of Covid-19 and the restrictions have made it possible for healthcare services to cope.

