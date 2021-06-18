Southern Africa in 3rd Wave, Mzansi's Could Be Worse Than 1st and 2nd

The World Health Organisation has revealed that there has been a surge of Covid-19 infections in Southern Africa, particularly Namibia and South Africa

Namibia's cases have been rapidly increasing with 2 000 new cases reported in 24 hours will Mzansi recorded 11 767 new cases in a day

Reports by the South African Medical Association (SAMA) also stated that the country is in its third wave which could be worse than the two before this

In South Africa and Namibia that there has been a surge of positive Covid-19 cases. In the past day, 2 000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Namibia with a 36% positivity rate. Since the start of the global pandemic, Nambia recorded 69 096 cases and currently has 11 678 active cases.

Unfortunately, Nambia's has lost 1 073 people to the virus. Officials are afraid that the vaccination rate, which is reportedly quite slow, could negatively impact the new wave of positive cases in the country.

Back home in Mzansi, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) revealed that early reports show that the third wave in the country could possibly be worse than the first and second waves.

South Africa's restrictions

According to EWN, the spoke of infections could hopefully calm down since the new lockdown regulations have been implemented. Some of the restrictions involve shorter liquor sales time, a larger limit on the number of people allowed at gatherings and an extended curfew.

Namibia's infection rate is on the rise

In terms of Namibia, News24 reported that the country has managed to somewhat save itself from the high death rate and an increasing number of infections in the last year or so. The last month, however, has strained Nambia's health care system.

Covid-19 update for Mzansi

SowetanLIVE reported that South African recorded a whopping 11 767 positive new Covid-19 cases in a day. This comes from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. This may still be a high number, but it is much lower than Wednesday's 13 246 cases.

Super spreader events

Source: Briefly.co.za