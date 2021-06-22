MacG's Crew Drag Big Xhosa for Working With iFani on 'Ikuku Endala'

MacG and his crew, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady, discussed Big Xhosa and iFani's new collaboration in the recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG

MacG's co-host Sol Phenduka dragged Big Xhosa for his decision to work with the rapper who was popular a few years back

Sol even went as far as saying the song Ikuku Endala is trash and questioned why the new kid on the block decided to work with iFani because he was still doing well on his own

MacG asked his crew if they had heard iFani and Big Xhosa's new track titled Ikuku Endala. According to SAHipHopMag, Sol replied to his co-host:

"That sh*t is trash bro! That sh*t is trash! Even the title itself is disgusting."

Sol then questioned why Big Xhosa decided to work with iFani. iFani is still trying to revive his rap career after falling off some years ago. Sol said:

"Big Xhosa was on to something. I mean he still is."

MacG also said the video of the song is "terrible", according to the publication. Sol added:

"Ikuku Endala is just bad music and it's bleh! It leaves a bad taste in the mouth."

iFani collaborates with Big Xhosa

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper iFani is preparing to shrug off the winter chill with a fresh new collaboration with fellow-Eastern Cape born rapper, Big Xhosa.

The pair have been in the studio putting the final touches on the music video to their hot new single, Ikuku Endala, which was released on 11 June. Big Xhosa first made headlines as the new kid on the block when he took shots at Mzansi's entire hip hop scene in his diss track Ninyile.

The likes of Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and Shane Eagle are just a few of the artists who became the targets of the newcomer's lyrical gymnastics back in April. The rapper, who just like his predecessor has captured the imagination of the country's rap fanatics with hilarious lyricism, said he was excited at the chance to team up with iFani, someone he has always admired.

