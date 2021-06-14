iFani and Big Xhosa have come together for the shooting of the music video to their previously released hit song, Ikuku Endala

Big Xhosa spoke excitedly over the collaboration, having watched and admired his fellow Xhosa native on TV

The Ninyile record-maker received a big thumbs-up from Mr Haymani himself over his successful future career in the local hip hop industry

Popular South African rapper iFani is preparing to shrug off the winter chill with a fresh new collaboration with fellow-Eastern Cape born rapper, Big Xhosa.

The pair have been in the studio putting the final touches on the music video to their hot new single, Ikuku Endala, which was released on 11 June. Big Xhosa first made headlines as the new kid on the block when he took shots at Mzansi's entire hip hop scene in his diss track Ninyile.

Xhosa rappers Big Xhosa and iFani are serving the heat this winter with a music video to 'Ikuku Endala'. Image source: Fakaza / Daily Sun

Source: Original

The likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Nasty C and Shane Eagle are just a few of the artists who became the targets of the newcomer's lyrical gymnastics back in April. The rapper, who just like his predecessor has captured the imagination of the country's rap fanatics with hilarious lyricism, said he was excited at the chance to team up with iFani, someone he has always admired.

Big Xhosa over the moon for a chance to tag team

According to TimesLive, Big Xhosa gushed with excitement when he spoke about the Shake hitmaker – who he grew up watching on TV.

“I don't think there's anybody as excited as me about this iFani feature," said Big Xhosa.

"I used to watch him on TV, now he is on my song? I have access to work with a lot of established artists but I preferred iFani. He is a legend to me and will forever be, I don't care ba nithini (what you have to say)!"

The official audio to the track was released on YouTube on 11 June. Taking to social media, iFani extended good wishes to Big Xhosa on his blossoming career.

“Big Xhosa is a dope kid, a young dyan. A great soul. I wish him all the success I had and more! And no downfall like me,” iFani wrote on his official Twitter account.

iFani takes shots at AKA, reignites old beef

iFani had taken to social media previously to poke fun at his old rival AKA. At the time, Briefly News reported that the rapper, who had been away from the Mzansi entertainment industry for several years, made a return to TV and social media.

The star bagged a cooking and leisure show called Amah Knows Best but was soon caught in a social media windstorm by stirring up old beef with Supa Mega. The two were notably once engaged in a nasty twar a few years earlier after AKA threw major shade at iFani's album, saying it only reached gold status because Redds had bought 2 000 copies of the project.

The Eastern Cape native took to Twitter thereafter to let the Run Jozi hitmaker know that he was "back from the dead". Not long after, iFani suggested that he did not make it to AKA's house and tweeted that he had to turn back because he'd forgotten his mask.

Source: Briefly.co.za