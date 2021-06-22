SK Khoza insists that he and his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane haven't assaulted anyone at a garage recently

Reports over the weekend claimed that the actor and at least one other women attacked a cashier after she refused to pack flowers

Mzansi social media users gave their two cents on the situation and some think people are taking his character Shaka too seriously

Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza, who plays Shaka in The Queen, has responded to a news media house report that a female cashier at a Gauteng filling station was smacked in the face with a scanner after a violent fight with the actor and two other women.

Taking to Twitter, SK tried to set the record straight and simply denied the claims. He said:

"My fiancé and I didn’t assault anyone at any garage…”

A source who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation said that Khoza, who plays Shaka in the Mzansi Magic series The Queen, got involved in a fight that concluded in the assault of the cashier.

SK Khoza insists that he and his fiancée Mandy haven't assaulted anyone recently, least of a cashier at a petrol station. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Social media users are not always forgiving when it comes to this kind of thing and it was clear in SK's comments section. Check out the reactions below:

@LindiHlongwane said:

"You are Zulu man, you know what to do each time trouble keeps following you, I hope all goes well... Someone is working overtime to tarnish your name."

@sirfigjam87 commented:

"Always drama where you are concerned."

@ZeezyZinhle said:

"Someone took the Shaka character too seriously."

