Rachel Kolisi has social media buzzy after sharing a super-sassy snap of herself

The social media celeb cutely asked her fans to caption the post

Locals took to the comments section and shared their hilarious caption ideas in the comments section

Rachel Kolisi has social media buzzing after sharing a cute snap of herself in a classic white T-shirt and blue denim number. The social media celeb asked her thousands of fans to caption the cheeky post and you'll definitely want to see what they came up with.

Rachel Kolisi has asked Mzansi to caption one of her pics.

Source: Instagram

Heading online, @rachel_kolisi was definitely serving looks on her Instagram account.

"I need help with a caption of this one, have a beautiful week everyone!" she cutely captioned the post.

Local social media users quickly headed to the comments section sharing their renditions of the ultimate Instagram caption. Many people had hilarious comments to share.

Check out some of the comments below:

riekie1010 said:

"Love jou jeans... waar gekoop?"

nathi_fani said:

"To those who thought the Bokke couldn't do it:"

shaniquesnell said:

"When you realise you won’t be seeing your husband for three more months."

ntody0505 said:

"No weapon formed against me shall prosper."

sunnytembani said:

“What do you mean you don’t do red cappuccinos with oat milk?”

sharmistamaharaj said:

"So many cute outfits and nowhere to go - Thanks Rona."

clauder42 said:

"Vattie kakie."

Source: Briefly.co.za