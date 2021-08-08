Rachel Kolisi took to the internet to celebrate her husband's victory over the British and Irish Lions

The Springboks, lead by Siya Kolisi, won the Castle Lager Series after beating the Lions 19-16

Social media users took the internet to celebrate the victory over the age-old rivals of the Springboks

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to celebrate the Springboks victory over the British and Irish Lions in the Castle Lager Series.

Her husband played an instrumental role in the victory as the captain of the national team. The Springboks beat the Lions 19-16 in a tight match that decided the outcome of the series.

Rachel and Siya celebrated the Springboks victory over the British and Irish Lions. Photo credit: @rachel_kolisi

The family were able to join Siya at the Cape Town Stadium after they were reunited following a period of self-isolation, this was the second game of the series they were able to watch as a family.

Social media users reacted to Rachel's post celebrating the Springboks victory

Rachel captioned the post with "Thank you Jesus" praising God for the victory.

vaneshri3:

"God is good. I was interceding for the referee to come in line, almost killed game lol."

normaisamom:

"Yasssss . Jesus First. Congratulations "

refiloemafusi:

"Yeeessss Beautiful people the winning team ❤️❤️❤️."

sharonsmorenburg:

"Well done on playing a beautiful game!"

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions from social media users celebrating the victory

@fana_lemane:

"Siya "The bear" Kolisi, captain of the number 1 (One) rugby team in the world. The most successful."

@Kok3tso2:

"After beating Wales and England in our last 2 games they came back with Irish and Scottish players and still got beaten. Levels apart."

Springboks win the series beating the British and Irish Lions in the final minutes

The Springboks have beaten the British and Irish Lions to win the series. The match was tough and it was close until the end.

A penalty by Morne Steyn ended up deciding the game which was government more by discipline, or the lack thereof, than fantastic rugby skills.

Only one try was scored by Cheslin Kolbe by the springboks Springboks. Ken Owens scored the only try for the touring side. The rest was decided by penalties.

Dan Biggar left the field with a serious-looking knee injury in the first 40 minutes which severely crippled the British and Irish Lions ability to capitalise on penalties.

