LOL: Somizi Mhlongo Vows to “Destroy” Happy Relationships

Somizi Mhlongo has decided that he wants to destroy all happy relationships around him

The media personality decided to start with his friends, the married couple Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala

Although Somizi was joking, many couldn't help but wonder what his comments meant and if they were tied to his strained marriage to Mohale

Somizi Mhlongo left his fans in stitches when he recently shared that he was looking to become a “relationship destroyer“.

The Idols SA judge jokingly took to social media to share videos of his first victims. He said that he would be trying to break Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala up. In the first video, the star could be seen pushing himself through a window to get to where Phelo Bala was seated.

His plan to sit on the singer’s lap ended up with Somizi crashing to the floor, much to the amusement of all present. Although Somizi was joking, it did leave many wondering once again about the status of his relationship with Mohale Motaung.

Somizi unfollows Mohale on social media, fans left wondering what's actually up

Somhale fans all over Mzansi were left wondering if this is the end, and it could well be. Briefly News reported that Somizi unfollowed Mohale on both Instagram and Twitter.

This happened after Somizi went to support his best friend Vusi Nova at his Easter gig a few months ago.

Briefly News double-checked Somizi's social media accounts and can confirm that he is no longer following his husband Mohale.

Mzansi spots Mohale flirting with another man, more questions arise

Although Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo have insisted that they are not getting a divorce, their recent behaviour towards each other has suggested otherwise.

Briefly News had previously reported that Mohale recently gave his followers even more of a reason to be suspicious when he had an eyebrow-raising interaction with a handsome man on social media.

The man, who is a pilot by the looks of things, asked Mohale when they would be flying again and shared pictures of the pair in a plane. Mohale responded by saying “soon”.

