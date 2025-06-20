Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has referred the controversial Lesseyton sports field tender to the Hawks for a criminal investigation.

The R23 million project in Komani was marred by irregularities and poor delivery, with key sports facilities never completed.

Contractor Thalami Civils was awarded the tender despite not meeting requirements, and the top-scoring bidder was allegedly sidelined.

The Hawks have been called in to investigate alleged criminal conduct linked to the failed R23 million Lesseyton sports field project in the Eastern Cape, following damning findings by the Public Protector.

The contractor that was appointed failed to deliver. Picture: MmusiMaimane/X

Source: Twitter

What did the Public Protector say?

During a media briefing on Wednesday, 19 June 2025, Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka released the findings of the investigations into the building of the Komani stadium.

It was revealed that the budget went over by an additional R5 million, and the report found several procurement irregularities. The contractor that was appointed failed to deliver.

The appointed contractor, Thalami Civils Pty Ltd, failed to provide an athletics track, a soccer and rugby field, netball, tennis and volleyball courts and grandstands as requested.

Enoch Mgijimi Municipality

The report revealed that the Enoch Mgijimi Municipality did not follow the required protocol to advertise the tender.

The municipality only advertised the tender on two public platforms instead of the required three, and the period was shortened to 14 days instead of the required 30 days.

It also came to light that Thalami Civils Pty Ltd was the fourth highest bidder and did not actually qualify for the tender. The highest bidder was rejected, and the municipality explained that the reason for the rejection was that it had already been awarded a tender.

Gcaleka has now referred the matter to the Hawks for criminal investigation. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

